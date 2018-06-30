Welcome to Africanews

Government, opposition trade blame as South Sudan ceasefire is violated

South Sudan

The latest ceasefire in South Sudan has been violated hours after taking effect Friday midnight, with the government and armed opposition trading accusations.

Reports say rebel opposition spokesperson Lam Paul Gabriel said government forces and rebels launched a joint heavy attack in Wau county, northwest of the country at 7:00 am local time on Saturday.

Government spokesperson Ateny Wek Ateny said the opposition first launched the attack.

Several previous ceasefire agreements have been violated with the last one being in December, prompting a push by the international community to threaten sanctions.

President Salva Kiir and his former deputy turned rival Riek Machar, signed a permanent ceasefire in Sudan’s capital Khartoum on Wednesday, which was to take effect within 72 hours, raising hopes of a peace deal to end the country’s devastating 4-year civil war.

The latest talks between the rivals have yet to agree on a power-sharing deal after the government rejected the idea of Machar rejoining government.

