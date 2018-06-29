World Cup 2018: Africa's fiasco [Sports]

with koffi
The Morning Call
Big disappointment for Africa as Senegal, the last breadth of hope for the continent was crushed out of the ongoing 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia on Thursday. A 1-0 defeat by Colombia delivered the defeat, thus crashing the hope of fans on the continent.
On the Sports segment of the Morning Call, Serge Koffi speaks to a sports analyst on what went wrong and the disappointing defeat faced by the five African teams who represented the continent at the most celebrated sports tournament on earth.@kkoffiserge
The last time all African nations were knocked out was 36 years ago at the 1982 WC
