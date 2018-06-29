Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

The Morning Call

the-morning-call

World Cup 2018: Africa's fiasco [Sports]

World Cup 2018: Africa's fiasco [Sports]
with koffi

The Morning Call

Big disappointment for Africa as Senegal, the last breadth of hope for the continent was crushed out of the ongoing 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia on Thursday. A 1-0 defeat by Colombia delivered the defeat, thus crashing the hope of fans on the continent.

On the Sports segment of the Morning Call, Serge Koffi speaks to a sports analyst on what went wrong and the disappointing defeat faced by the five African teams who represented the continent at the most celebrated sports tournament on earth.

The last time all African nations were knocked out was 36 years ago at the 1982 WC

up next

Most read

The Morning Call

The Morning Call is about you. We want to share your opinions on our programme. If you want to contribute to The Morning Call, here are the best ways to get in touch : For more details on how to contribute, click here.

up next

Most read

The Morning Call

The Morning Call is about you. We want to share your opinions on our programme. If you want to contribute to The Morning Call, here are the best ways to get in touch : For more details on how to contribute, click here.

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..