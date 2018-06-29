World Cup 2018: Africa's fiasco [Sports]

Big disappointment for Africa as Senegal, the last breadth of hope for the continent was crushed out of the ongoing 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia on Thursday. A 1-0 defeat by Colombia delivered the defeat, thus crashing the hope of fans on the continent.

On the Sports segment of the Morning Call, Serge Koffi speaks to a sports analyst on what went wrong and the disappointing defeat faced by the five African teams who represented the continent at the most celebrated sports tournament on earth.