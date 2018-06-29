Nigerian oil tanker fire kills nine in commercial capital Lagos

Nigeria
An oil tanker truck caught fire in Nigeria’s commercial capital Lagos on Thursday, killing nine people and burning out 53 other vehicles, an emergency agency official said.
Video seen by Reuters showed vehicles ablaze and thick black smoke billowing across a wide stretch of road.
The accident happened on a motorway that connects Lagos and the city of Ibadan, Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) spokesman Adeshina Tiamiyu said. He said a distress call was received at around 05:33 p.m. (1633 GMT).
As a government, we would not relent in putting measures in place to ensure safety of lives and property of all residents.
“Nine people are dead and four injured are in hospital”, said Tiamiyu.
A spokesman for the Federal Road Safety Commission, Bisi Kazeem, said the crash happened around Otedola bridge on the section of the road heading out of Lagos.
He said the cause of the accident was brake failure. He added that the tanker, five buses, two trucks, a tricycle and 45 cars were burnt out.
“As a government, we would not relent in putting measures in place to ensure safety of lives and property of all residents,” said Lagos state government spokesman Kehinde Bamigbetan in an emailed statement.
Nigeria’s president Muhammadu Buhari also condoled with the victims and the state government of Lagos.
Pres.— Presidency Nigeria (@NGRPresident) 28 juin 2018
MBuharisympathizes with the Govt followlasg and people of Lagos State, and the victims of the tanker fire incident that occurred this evening. May the souls of the dead rest in peace, and may God comfort all those who lost loved ones. The entire country mourns with you.
01:16
Nigerian fans react to loss to Argentina and elimination from World Cup
Go to video
Lionel Messi scores 100th goal of Russia World Cup
Go to video
[Live] Nigeria (1) vs Argentina (2), Iceland (1) vs Croatia (2)
01:50
Nigeria's govt condemns communal attack that killed 86 people, vows to punish culprits
Go to video
Online betting firms gamble on football-crazy Nigeria
Go to video
Nigeria's Davido dedicates BET win to Africa-US collaboration, condoles with D'Banj