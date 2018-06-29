Market fire kills at least 15 in Nairobi, Kenya [The Morning Call]

The Morning Call
In Kenya, at least 15 people, including young children, died after a popular market caught fire early Thursday in the capital Nairobi.
About 70 people were said to be injured from the fire and 15 homes destroyed.
Emergency service at the St John Ambulance which gave accounts of the casualties said the blaze broke out at 2:30 a.m. and spread to apartments and several shanties before being contained around 90 minutes later.
