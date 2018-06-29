Madagascar's PM schdules presidential elections for Nov 7, Dec 19

Madagascans will head to the polls for the first round of presidential election on November 7, while the second round of the election is slated for December, 19.

Madagascar’s Prime Minister Christian Ntsay’s announcement on Friday, ends speculations about the date for the election.

Head of the Malagasy government believes that the publication of this electoral calendar will help calm the political tension in the country.

Tension has been mounting in the Island nation since the end of April as the opposition parties make demands for the resignation of the head of state.

President Hery Rajaonarimampianina, elected in 2013, has not yet announced whether he will run for a second term this year.

The formation of a consensus government in mid-June helped diffuse the situation.

President Rajaonarimampianina, elected in 2013, has not yet announced whether he will run for a second term this year. However, former heads of state Andry Rajoelina and his predecessor Marc Ravalomanana have hinted that they would run.

AFP