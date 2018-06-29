Welcome to Africanews

EU leaders reach agreement on migration [International Edition]

EU leaders met in Brussels for two days of talks on migration that German Chancellor Angela Merkel described as “make or break” for the union. The migration issue has fuelled divisions across the bloc in the past several years. They also discussed security, trans-Atlantic trade and their troubled ties with US President Donald Trump.

Meanwhile, Trump is set to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin on July 16 making America’s allies even more nervous about the growing closeness between Washington and Moscow.

These are some of the stories in the International Edition, a program that retraces the major current events covered by the Euronews editorial team presented by Elayne Wangalwa

