CONGO: KIDS MARCH IN SUPPORT OF ENVIRONMENT

Children paraded the streets of Pointe Noire, Congo in celebration of World Environment Day. This carnival style march was the crowning of two weeks of activities to show love and respect to the nature.

The activities began in educational establishments with children being made aware of environmental problems and how to preserve it. It was a costumed event and the best schools were rewarded during a ceremony which took place at the French Consulate.

The project initiators chose to educate children from 7 to 12 years old, stating that this is the age that would not only make for the best ambassadors but would also influence and touch adults.

We are very moved, we are really very happy because we have sensitized more than 5 thousand children, and this success is not only evaluated in the number of children but also in the involvement of the schools.

The next objective is to reach other countries, apart from Congo and Gabon, where this environmental awareness campaign has been running since 2010.