China-Africa forum on defense and security [The Morning Call]

China-Africa forum on defense and security [The Morning Call]
Currently holding in Beijing China is the The China-Africa Forum on Defense and Security.

The forum which started in Beijing on Tuesday, June 26 and is organised by the Chinese Ministry of Defense, aims to strengthen military ties with Africa.

It also illustrates the growing influence of China in Africa, including now militarily ties.

According to the Chinese Ministry of Defense, Chinese and African Defense officials will exchange in Beijing on topics such as regional security or Sino-African cooperation on security for 15 days.

