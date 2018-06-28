Welcome to Africanews

Nigeria: Buhari tasks regional leaders on peace [The Morning Call]

Nigeria’s President Muhammadu Buhari has commiserated with the casualties and the families of those affected at a recent bloodbath in Plateau state central Nigeria.

Fulani herdsmen are alleged to have carried out attacks on Barkin Ladi a rural and mainly farmers town in Plateau state, killing more than 200 persons.

The attack many have said may have been a retaliatory one for a conflict over the theft of Fulani herdsmen cattle or the refusal of farmers to allow them graze on their farms.

Buhari who visited Jos on Tuesday, and whose administration has received knocks over its failure to put an end to alleged Fulani herdsmen attacks, urged the leadership at all levels to be aware of their responsibility of driving the peace process.

