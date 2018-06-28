Welcome to Africanews

New dawn for Ethiopia- Eritrea relations [The Morning Call]

Could Africa have seen the end to one its longest-running conflicts? On Tuesday, history was made in the horn of Africa when Ethiopia welcomed the first delegation of top officials from longtime rival Eritrea for the first time in two decades for peace talks.

Receiving the delegation, Ethiopia’s prime minister Abiy Ahmed declared that the separation between the neighbours “is shattered down”.

The delegation from Eritrea, one of the world’s most reclusive countries, led by Foreign Minister Osman Sale came after a surprising exchange of goodwill that began early this month with a gesture to end one of Africa’s longest-running conflicts.

