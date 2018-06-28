Africa Convergence Conference in Dakar, Senegal

The third edition of the Africa Convergence conference In Dakar, focused on “the challenges of strategic implementation”.

In the aftermath of the traumatic structural adjustment programmes, most African countries have set up strategic steering mechanisms to boost growth and development.

But between the strategic vision and its implementation, there are a number of obstacles that the Dakar meeting sought to identify.

Considering that the continent attracts only 6% in foreign direct investment (FDI), some are of the view that the solution would lie in the pooling of efforts, and in greater integration.

Others advocated for the role that women can play in transforming the continent.