Zimbabwe to conduct sweeping reforms at Mnangagwa's security details

Zimbabwe’s President Emmerson Mnangagwa is set to make a sweeping changes on his security details following last week incident when a bomb exploded at a political rally in an apparent assassination bid.

Local media have reported that there would be a thorough scrutiny and changes at his security team.

The report said that there would be an “overhaul of security agencies’ advance work, protective details, better radio technology and more agents would now be at the president’s side at all times”.

The explosion rocked the White City Stadium where President Emmerson Mnangagwa was addressing thousands of his supporters.

Mnangagwa managed to escape unhurt, while at least 49 people, including the president’s two deputies were injured.

According to the privately-owned Standard newspaper, sources close to the development said that the security breach landed at least three members of Mnangagwa’s close security unit into trouble.

The blast came as Zimbabwe prepared to hold its first post-Mugabe presidential election on July 30, with 75-year-old Mnangagwa and 40-year-old Nelson Chamisa, the leader of the opposition Movement for Democratic Change, the main contenders.

Police said on Sunday they were searching for a motive for an explosion that injured 49 people.