Libya's GNA appeals to UN Security Council to prevent "illegal sell" of oil

Libya’s Government of National Unity which is recognized by the international community has called on the United Nation to intervene in the country’s oil situation.

The UN-backed government on Thursday, June 26 appealed to the UN security council to block any illegal sell of oil from rival camp led by General Khalifa Haftar.

Last week, forces loyal to the military strongman Khalifa Haftar announced a take over of two oil terminals located in the north-east of the country.

Haftar’s Libyan National Army promised to regain control of the entire oil crescent very soon. But the Tripoli-based government is opposed to this.

“Regarding what happened in the oil crescent, we condemned from day one the attack perpetrated by an outlaw group. The Presidential Council clearly condemned the attack. This is Libyan money and the region has a special status, we must protect Libyan money,” deputy Prime Minister of the Government of National Unity Ahmed Meitig told journalists.

Move undermines peace process

The Tripoli government fears that handing over the oil terminals back to “an entity that is not legitimate” only will only worsen the tensions, incite discord and division and that it undermines the process of understanding and incites discord and division.

“We have told all international parties that the only legal path must go through the National Oil Company of Tripoli. Decisions have also been taken by the UN Security Council prohibiting dealing with parties other than the UN,” Ahmed Meitig said.

Khalifa Haftar announced on Monday that all the facilities under the control of his forces would be handed over to the oil company of the parallel government based in the east.

The self-proclaimed “Libyan National Army”, led by Khalifa Haftar, has taken control of four oil terminals in addition to the port of Hariga, in Tobruk, near the Egyptian border, through which most Libyan oil is exported.

Each of the two rival camps has its central bank and its “national oil company” (NOC), but the international community recognizes only those that depend on the GNA. Libya exports oil to Europe, China and the United States.