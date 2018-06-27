DRC's opposition chief Moise Katumbi's trial opens [The Morning Call]

The Morning Call
About 50 pro-Katumbi MPs and senators have lashed out at president Joseph Kabila over the trial of Moise Katumbi who intends to contest in upcoming presidential elections.
This wednesday the trial of Katumbi and six others, including an American national, opens before the Supreme Court of Justice.
According to a court document, they face charges of “harming domestic security”.
Katumbi is accused of recruiting and arming mercenaries after falling out politically with Kabila in late 2015.
