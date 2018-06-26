Nigeria's govt condemns communal attack that killed 86 people, vows to punish culprits

The government of Nigeria has condemned communal clashes on Sunday that killed at least 86 people in Nigeria’s central Plateau state over dwindling fertile land.

Nigeria’s vice president, Yemi Osinbajo said the government is pursuing those behind the heinous act and will punish culprits.

‘‘On behalf of the people and the government of Nigeria, those who lost their lives in the Barkin Ladi, Riyom and Mangu local governments in these past few days, it is so sad and so terrible that we can still have a situation were these sorts of things can take place and people are killed, so many people are killed in this manner. It is a very condemnable act and the president has said he is already, the statement said that, whatever it takes we must ensure that we not only arrest and find all of those who have done this very heinous act but that they are seen to be publicly punished for these actions”, Osinbajo said.

Some eyewitnesses expressed regret.

“Herdsmen, armed herdsmen in thousands invaded the inhabitants of those communities and maimed so many lives”, said Dalyop Solomon.

Another witness Masarakim Usamn said “at least I was able to see two or three people when the gun fire, during the first ambush. I actually saw people that looked like Fulani, I cannot actually say they are Fulani but from what I saw those were nothing but Fulani herdsmen.”

Authorities have imposed a dusk-to-dawn curfew in central Plateau state after the fighting, part of an escalation of clashes that have raged for years.

According to Reuters, the violence in the diverse Middle Belt states has now killed more people than the Islamist insurgency in Nigeria’s northeast.

