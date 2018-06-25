Welcome to Africanews

Zimbabwe July elections to go ahead, despite bomb attack [The Morning Call]

with JERRY BAMBI

Zimbabwe has ruled out delaying its July elections following President Emmerson Mnangagwa survival of an apparent bomb attack at a rally on saturday, in the city of Bulawayo.

Video footage from the White City Stadium showed an explosion happening close to Mr Mnangagwa as he left the stage after addressing supporters.

Tens of people were injured, and three persons seriously according to the country’s Health Minister David Parirenyatwa.

The Morning Call host Jerry Bambi speaks with Africanews Zimbabwe correspondent Pindai Dube on the latest.

