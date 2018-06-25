Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

The Morning Call

the-morning-call

Kirr, Machar, for second round of talks in Khartoum [The Morning Call]

Kirr, Machar, for second round of talks in Khartoum [The Morning Call]
with JERRY BAMBI

The Morning Call

South Sudanese President Salva Kiir and his archrival Riek Machar have agreed to meet in Sudan’s capital Khartoum this Monday, for their second round of talks.

The both leaders had their first face to face meetings after nearly two years in Addis Ababa Ethiopia last week Wednesday and Thursday.

But the South Sudanese government says it proposed that the venue for peace talks be changed, citing the political situation in neighbouring Ethiopia which has been hosting the talks since the conflict broke out in late 2013.

up next

Most read

The Morning Call

The Morning Call is about you. We want to share your opinions on our programme. If you want to contribute to The Morning Call, here are the best ways to get in touch : For more details on how to contribute, click here.

up next

Most read

The Morning Call

The Morning Call is about you. We want to share your opinions on our programme. If you want to contribute to The Morning Call, here are the best ways to get in touch : For more details on how to contribute, click here.

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..