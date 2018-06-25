Kirr, Machar, for second round of talks in Khartoum [The Morning Call]

The Morning Call
South Sudanese President Salva Kiir and his archrival Riek Machar have agreed to meet in Sudan’s capital Khartoum this Monday, for their second round of talks.
The both leaders had their first face to face meetings after nearly two years in Addis Ababa Ethiopia last week Wednesday and Thursday.
But the South Sudanese government says it proposed that the venue for peace talks be changed, citing the political situation in neighbouring Ethiopia which has been hosting the talks since the conflict broke out in late 2013.
