Inspire Africa: Innovative entrepreneurs from Senegal, Rwanda and Cameroon

Inspire africa
This episode of Inspire Africa features a Senegalese entrepreneur, whose application, Yenni enables people in the diaspora to pay for their family or friends medical expenses. He tells us more about his mission to make health services more accessible in his country.
We also explore the creative and youthful energy that is driving Douala, the economic capital of Cameroon.
We also head to Rwanda, where an institute is tackling the issue of gender inequality in the work place.
