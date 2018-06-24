Zimbabwe police says 49 people injured in Bulawayo blast

Zimbabwe police said on Sunday 49 people were injured in the explosion at President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s a political rally on Saturday, with the number expected to change.

“We expect the number to rise as some victims might come forward during the course of the day,” national police spokeswoman Charity Charamba told journalists.

Bulawayo blast. ZRP update pic.twitter.com/bKKTHpUvtX We expect the number to rise as some victims might come forward during the course of the day. — Nyakasikana Chitse (@NyakaChitse) June 24, 2018

She said “comprehensive investigations” were underway at Bulawayo’s White City stadium where the incident occurred and offered a “substantial reward” for any information that would help police investigations. She did not give details.

#Zimbabwe South African President Cyril Ramaphosa has condemned the bomb blast at a stadium in Bulawayo, Republic of Zimbabwe, where the President of the Republic of Zimbabwe Emmerson Mnangagwa, was addressing an election rally. — KhayelihleKhumalo (@KhayaJames) June 24, 2018

Mnangagwa has called the blast a cowardly act which would not derail the July general election, Zimbabwe’s first since the downfall of Robert Mugabe after November’s de facto army coup.

The Bulawayo incident was front page news in local newspapers, with the state-owned Sunday Mail leading with “Attempt on ED’s Life”, referring to Mnangagwa’s names Emmerson Dambudzo.

The Standard, a weekly newspaper critical of the president and the ruling party led with “Mnangagwa, VPs escape death.”

REUTERS