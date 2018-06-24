Second person dies from Addis Ababa grenade attack

A second person has died after a deadly grenade attack in Ethiopia’s capital on Saturday which injured more than 150 people at rally attended by new prime minister Abiy Ahmed.

On Sunday, police were at the scene of the attack gathering evidence, officials told Reuters.

Nine police officials, including the deputy head of the capital Addis Ababa’s police commission, have been arrested for what authorities said were security lapses.

Six other suspects are being held over links to the attack that occurred in a square where tens of thousands of supporters had gathered, although security officials have not said publicly who might be responsible.

Health Minister Amir Aman said on Twitter that as of 11 am on Sunday, two people had been killed and 156 wounded, with five of them in critical condition.

“I’m so sorry to learn that we have lost another Ethiopian victim of yesterday’s attack who was in ICU at Black Lion Hospital,” he said.

The attack took place moments after Abiy had finished his speech in Meskel Square in the centre of Addis Ababa.

