South African president Cyril Ramaphosa has condemned the bomb blast at a stadium in Bulawayo‚ Zimbabwe‚ during a ZANU-PF rally on Saturday.

Zimbabwe President Emmerson Mnangagwa was addressing an election rally at White City Stadium when the incident happened‚ but he managed to escape unharmed.

The Australian Embassy condemns the attack at the political rally in Bulawayo. Political violence of any sort is unacceptable and in no way helps Zimbabwe’s democratic reform. We extend our sympathy to those affected by the explosion. June 24, 2018

Media Statement



24 June 2018



President Ramaphosa condemns bomb blast in Zimbabwe



The President of the Republic of South Africa and Chair of the Southern Africa Development Community (SADC), His Excellency… https://t.co/Pfk6bacRH4 — DIRCO South Africa (@DIRCO_ZA) June 24, 2018

#ANCLimpopoConference Ramaphosa condemns the blast in Zim which target that country’ president Emerson Mnanangwa says they stand behind him — Simon Nare (@simonphomo) June 24, 2018

Vice President Constantino Chiwenga was also reported to be safe. It was reported that several people had been injured but the extent of the injuries had not yet been established.

Zimbabwe is getting ready for elections next month.

Speaking also as the Chair of the Southern Africa Development Community (SADC)‚ Ramaphosa said acts of violence and criminalities had no place in the democratic process of any sovereign state within the SADC region.

Ramaphosa: SADC ‘to evaluate Zim rally blast and take appropriate steps’ https://t.co/K7gtEd9c7r (via ) — Ntungamili Nkomo (@ntungab) June 24, 2018

Ramaphosa said it was vital that the political and security situation in Zimbabwe remained stable in the run-up to the general elections to be held on July 30.

The president concluded by saying that the SADC would evaluate the incident and take appropriate steps.

South Africa’s Ramaphosa: SADC ‘to evaluate Zim rally blast and take appropriate steps’ https://t.co/iaibQgFEMC pic.twitter.com/WAe1cOcNhm — TODAY (@todayng) June 24, 2018

#Zimbabwe Ramaphosa said acts of violence and criminalities had no place in the democratic process of any sovereign state within the SADC region. https://t.co/xKxTSvdAVQ — Times LIVE (@TimesLIVE) June 24, 2018

