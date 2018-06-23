Welcome to Africanews

Ugandan police arrest Venezuelan for drugs trafficking

Eric Oteng

Uganda

Ugandan police at Entebbe Airport have arrested a 24-year-old Venezuelan for allegedly possessing and Trafficking narcotic drugs.

Kampala Metropolitan Police spokesman, Luke Owoyesigire told journalists in Entebbe, Wakiso District that police arrested Rodrigues Fagundez on June 18 as she was traveling aboard Ethiopian Airlines after suspecting her of being in possession of the drugs.

“She travelled from São Paulo in Brazil aboard Ethiopian Airline flight No. ET 507 to Addis Ababa. She was expected to arrive at Entebbe International Airport on June 18 aboard Ethiopian Airline flight No.ET 338. On arrival at Entebbe, she was identified by Aviation Police personnel and Uganda Revenue Authority (URA) customs officials,” he said.

Owoyesigire said when police searched her luggage, no drugs were found until they decided to do a thorough check on her body. Police discovered she had swallowed 114 pellets of narcotics.
“She was able to excrete them after being induced with cooking oil,” he said.

Charges

Owoyesigire said the suspect will be charged with two counts; unlawful possession of narcotic drugs and trafficking in narcotic drugs under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Control Act of 2016.

In March 2018, two foreign nationals were arrested with narcotic drugs as they tried to use Entebbe Airport as their transit route.

An Italian, Laudato Nassimo, 37, was arrested on March 4 while Antonio Manuel, 64, a Portuguese was arrested on March 9.

Their arrest came a week after police had busted a drugs racket and arrested one Idrissa Traore, 52, who had allegedly been using unsuspecting victims as couriers to convey narcotics from one country to another.

AGENCIES

