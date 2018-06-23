Welcome to Africanews

Africa convergence summit ends in Dakar

Jean David MIHAMLE

Senegal

The third Africa Convergence Summit ended in Dakar Friday with a focus on accelerating development on the continent.

The summit with brought together captains of industries, researchers and entrepreneurs was themed “Challenges of Strategic Execution in Africa”.

It sought to tackle a set of obstacles bedevelling strategic plans by governments to achieve an emergence in 2025.

These are two continents which do not necessarily speak to one another, but need each other to be able to open an inclusive global development approach.

Abdelmalek Alaoui is chief excutive of the Tribune d’Afrique and initiator of Africa convergence
.
“The first idea that presided over the organization of Africa Convergence is to organize a discussion between the spending continent and the other. These are two continents which do not necessarily speak to one another, but which need each other, to be able to open an inclusive global development approach”, Alaoui said.

The Africa convergence summit offers a platform where the affairs of the continent are deliberated.

Stakeholders examined obstacles facing implementation of the various strategic plans and proposed exit strategies.

Discussions centered around proposals for integrating technological revolution, digital transformation ,financing among others.

