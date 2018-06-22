The impact of African coaches on football [Sports]

Serge KOFFI
The Morning Call
On the Sports segment of the Morning Call, our Serge Koffi weighs on the impact of African coaches on the development of football following what some see as a
not too good performance by the only African teams at the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia.
He takes us down memory lane to celebrate the achievements of African coaches and why there is the need for more African coaches to manage their national teams.
Also, we visit a village in the Leningrad region in Russia where amateur footballers have avoided conventional fields and prefer to play in the mud. Players explain the philosophy behind this outstanding sport.
