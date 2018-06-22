Welcome to Africanews

Financing green economic growth in Africa

Financing green economic growth in Africa
with JERRY BAMBI

Captains of industry and other stakeholders across the continent have committed to ensuring better financing for the green economy.

This was the submission as the Green Finance Conference ended in Abidjan Ivory Coast on Tuesday.

It was the fourth edition of the conference on green finance in Africa, wrapped around the theme “Financing green growth in Africa”.

The Morning Call is about you. We want to share your opinions on our programme. If you want to contribute to The Morning Call, here are the best ways to get in touch : For more details on how to contribute, click here.

