Financing green economic growth in Africa

Captains of industry and other stakeholders across the continent have committed to ensuring better financing for the green economy.
This was the submission as the Green Finance Conference ended in Abidjan Ivory Coast on Tuesday.
It was the fourth edition of the conference on green finance in Africa, wrapped around the theme “Financing green growth in Africa”.
