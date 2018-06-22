Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

The Morning Call

the-morning-call

Congo wins CAMBASKET championship

Congo wins CAMBASKET championship
with JERRY BAMBI

The Morning Call

For the military, having a good physical condition is important and as such Sport is essential. The African Military Basketball Championship has just ended in Congo Brazzaville.

We bring you some highlights from the championship.

up next

From the same country

View more

The Morning Call

The Morning Call is about you. We want to share your opinions on our programme. If you want to contribute to The Morning Call, here are the best ways to get in touch : For more details on how to contribute, click here.

up next

From the same country

The Morning Call

The Morning Call is about you. We want to share your opinions on our programme. If you want to contribute to The Morning Call, here are the best ways to get in touch : For more details on how to contribute, click here.

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..