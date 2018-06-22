Africa convergence conference on strategic execution

The Morning Call
This Friday in Dakar, the Africa Convergence Conference will come to an end.
The conference which is the third edition, opened in Dakar, Senegal on thursday with participants various countries across the continent contributing in a multidimensional debate under the theme: “Attractiveness, Transformation & Emergence: The winning trio for Strategic Execution.”
Now, Africanews journalist Jean David Mihamle is in Dakar Senegal for us at the conference and tells us what has defined the activities at the conference so far.
