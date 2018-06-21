Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

The Morning Call

the-morning-call

South Africa: Julius Malema under fire for alleged racist comments

South Africa: Julius Malema under fire for alleged racist comments
with Jerry BAMBI

The Morning Call

The South Africa Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) say they are set to investigate leader of the Economic Freedom Fighters EFF Julius Malema over what has been termed by some to be openly racists comments against Indian South Africans.

The former ANC youth league leader is under fire after remarks he made at the weekend claiming Indians were racists towards black South Africans, and their communities in South Africa treated blacks as subhumans, even underpaying them for work done.

up next

From the same country

View more

The Morning Call

The Morning Call is about you. We want to share your opinions on our programme. If you want to contribute to The Morning Call, here are the best ways to get in touch : For more details on how to contribute, click here.

up next

From the same country

The Morning Call

The Morning Call is about you. We want to share your opinions on our programme. If you want to contribute to The Morning Call, here are the best ways to get in touch : For more details on how to contribute, click here.

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..