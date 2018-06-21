South Africa: Julius Malema under fire for alleged racist comments

The Morning Call
The South Africa Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) say they are set to investigate leader of the Economic Freedom Fighters EFF Julius Malema over what has been termed by some to be openly racists comments against Indian South Africans.
The former ANC youth league leader is under fire after remarks he made at the weekend claiming Indians were racists towards black South Africans, and their communities in South Africa treated blacks as subhumans, even underpaying them for work done.
