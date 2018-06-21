Nigeria's President Muhammadu Buhari signs 2018 budget into law

The Morning Call
Nigeria’s President Muhammadu Buhari has signed the 2018 appropriation bill, that is the nation’s budget containing the year’s federal spending.
The 25 billion dollars budget as approved by the nation’s parliament was assented to by the President on wednesday.
But just after signing the budget Mr Buhari lamented that the 2018 Appropriation Act, which he signed into law would be difficult — if not impossible — to implement.
This he says is because of the alterations members of the National Assembly had effected on the document he submitted to them since November 2017.
01:13
Kenya unveils 2018/2019 budget
Go to video
President Buhari to sign off 2018 budget on Tuesday
Go to video
Nigeria's Buhari to sign off 2018 budget on Tuesday
Go to video
Nigeria's inflation drops to lowest in more than two years in May
Go to video
Nigeria coach says Super Eagles are 'positively angry' after humbling Czech defeat
Go to video
Nigeria's parliament threatens to impeach Buhari