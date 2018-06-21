Welcome to Africanews

Nigeria's President Muhammadu Buhari signs 2018 budget into law

with Jerry BAMBI

Nigeria’s President Muhammadu Buhari has signed the 2018 appropriation bill, that is the nation’s budget containing the year’s federal spending.

The 25 billion dollars budget as approved by the nation’s parliament was assented to by the President on wednesday.

But just after signing the budget Mr Buhari lamented that the 2018 Appropriation Act, which he signed into law would be difficult — if not impossible — to implement.

This he says is because of the alterations members of the National Assembly had effected on the document he submitted to them since November 2017.

