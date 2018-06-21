Welcome to Africanews

Fans Flood Russia for World Cup [Travel]

FIFA World Cup Russia 2018 is currently underway, and supporters from all across the world have gathered in the country to support their teams. They have spent hours on multiple planes just to get to Russia. But the long journey and huge costs have certainly not dampened the spirits of hundreds of fans from all over the world adding vibrancy and colour to the Russian capital.

FIFA has sold nearly 2.5 million tickets for this tournament.
Amidst all the excitement, there is a chance to know more of Russian culture as well as others to showcase what they have.

While your favourite players are making their mark on the world stage, passionate fans have been cheering for their teams with vigour. One such case are the Senegalese fans who have bringing real colour to the region. Elayne Wangalwa tells us more.

