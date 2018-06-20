Welcome to Africanews

Two environmental activists killed in protests in The Gambia

Police in The Gambia have confirmed the death of two persons during protests against a sand mining company Julakay on Monday.

The two environmental activists were killed after clashes erupted between activists and Gambian forces and in the town of Faraba Banta, about 50 kilometers south of the capital, Banjul.

The Julakay engineering and construction company is at the center of the dispute amid allegations of environmental exploitation.

