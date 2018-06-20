Two environmental activists killed in protests in The Gambia

The Morning Call
Police in The Gambia have confirmed the death of two persons during protests against a sand mining company Julakay on Monday.
The two environmental activists were killed after clashes erupted between activists and Gambian forces and in the town of Faraba Banta, about 50 kilometers south of the capital, Banjul.
The Julakay engineering and construction company is at the center of the dispute amid allegations of environmental exploitation.
Go to video
Ethiopia-Eritrea reconciliation project meets resistance from border communities
01:02
Nairobi residents protest against a mine project [No Comment]
01:24
Mali opposition warn govt against repression, call for fresh protest on Friday
Go to video
Zimbabwe opposition plans election reform protests
06:23
Senegal: Sall yields to varsity student demands
Go to video
President Macky Sall sack two University officials following student protest