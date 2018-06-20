Welcome to Africanews

Ivory Coast: ruling coalition member rejects proposal for unity

The main partner in President Alassane Ouattara’s ruling coalition won’t go ahead with a proposal to unify their parties before presidential elections in two years.

The Democratic Party of Ivory Coast known as the PDCI, instead says it plans to field its own candidate and regain power in 2020. After a six hours of debate in its meeting on sunday, the PDCI also decided to postpone its 13th congress until after the 2020 polls.

