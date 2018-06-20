Football for friendship: the World Cup of the youth

The sixth edition of Football for Friendship program, implemented by Gazprom, this year was organized at a worldwide scale, featuring teams from all continents.

The participants, 12 year old boys and girls, came to Moscow from 211 countries.

The young international players became the Ambassadors of football and 9 values promoted by the F4F program such as friendship, equality and peace.

«Football for friendship is a social program, and it is not only about football, it is also about friendship and communication of children, so that while communicating with each other they would implement the 9 values which are being promoted by this program,’‘ explained Victor Zubkov, the chairman of Gazprom’s board of directors.

‘‘Peace, equality, this is the most important. And I think they manage to do it,’‘ he added.

32 international Teams of Friendship, named after rare and endangered species, met at the field of the Sapsan Arena Stadium in Moscow.

They proved that different cultures, languages and traditions are not an obstacle for fair play and proved that friendship can overcome borders.

In five years the number of participating countries of F4F program grew tremendously and it has more than 3 million supporters