Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

The Morning Call

the-morning-call

Africa Convergence Conference to hold in Dakar

Africa Convergence Conference to hold in Dakar
with JERRY BAMBI

The Morning Call

The Africa Convergence conference opens its third edition in Dakar from the 21st to 22nd June 2018.

Organisers say the two-day forum will take the form of a multidimensional debate under the theme: “Attractiveness, Transformation & Emergence: The winning trio for Strategic Execution.”

It comes after the success of its second edition held in Casablanca in September 2017.

up next

From the same country

View more

The Morning Call

The Morning Call is about you. We want to share your opinions on our programme. If you want to contribute to The Morning Call, here are the best ways to get in touch : For more details on how to contribute, click here.

up next

From the same country

The Morning Call

The Morning Call is about you. We want to share your opinions on our programme. If you want to contribute to The Morning Call, here are the best ways to get in touch : For more details on how to contribute, click here.

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..