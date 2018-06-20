Africa Convergence Conference to hold in Dakar

The Morning Call
The Africa Convergence conference opens its third edition in Dakar from the 21st to 22nd June 2018.
Organisers say the two-day forum will take the form of a multidimensional debate under the theme: “Attractiveness, Transformation & Emergence: The winning trio for Strategic Execution.”
It comes after the success of its second edition held in Casablanca in September 2017.
Go to video
Nigeria's inflation drops to lowest in more than two years in May
Go to video
MTN to launch mobile service in Namibia
01:05
DR Congo mining code regulations signed into law: aides
Go to video
Cameroonian young entrepreneur takes on digital archiving to boost local economy
00:20
Angel investors: Seed capital helps MENA female start-ups take flight
08:58
Ivory coast embarks on a 5-year plan for its Cashew sector [Business Africa]