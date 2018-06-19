Congo: harsh living conditions in pool region, residents in dire need

Mbandza Ndounga, is a village located in the pool region of the Republic of Congo, about fifty kilometers from the capital Brazzaville. It is home to refugees who have fled conflict prone regions. The 7,000 Inhabitants lament harsh and inhumane living conditions .

Lack of electricity, drinking water and shelter as well as access to this area is difficult. Residents tell our correspondent, Laudes Martial that they are in a dire situation.

“Before the war, I moved to Mbandza Ndounga, leaving my job as a driver in Brazzaville. I practiced agro-pastoral activities. During the events everything was stolen from me. What else can I do? Everything I do doesn’t work anymore. I’m in pain. All the fruit of my efforts have been washed away by Ninja ex-combatants who do not want the country to prosper”, said Raphaël Mabandza.

In December 2017, the Congolese government and representatives of Frédéric Bintsamou, widely known as Pastor Ntumi, signed a peace agreement. Africanews learnt this has not contributed to improving the living conditions of the people.

Indigenes are asking for technical support so they can resume agro-pastoral activities, which is now in sharp decline including aid and donations from NGO’s.

“We are no longer deeply interested in these food donations. In Brazzaville a glass of rice is sold for 100 or 150 CFA franc. We can produce some ourselves. During distribution, sometimes a small litre of oil is given to a family’‘ said, a resident Hermann Mveti.

For sub- chief Symphorien Banimba, his people can no longer be silent on their plight.

‘‘A few houses were destroyed, livestock farms ravaged and fields also damaged in Mbandza Ndounga. We also do not have access to portable drinking water here. What people are waiting for is recovery to enable them to start a normal life again and to take charge of themselves like the other populations of Congo. We outrightly refuse the perennial dependence that can become a norm’‘, Banimba.

Six months after the signing of the agreement which marked the end of hostilities in the Pool region, residents of Mbandza Ndounga say they’re still in search of a lost hope.

The only road that allows access to the community is unmotorable, thus affecting socio-economic activities. Their means of survival is the little support provided them by humanitarian aid.