Big win for 'Black panther' at 2018 MTV Movie & TV Awards show

Superhero movie “Black Panther’ made a killing at the MTV Movie & TV Awards on Saturday (June 16) in an awards show shown on television on Monday (June 18) that also recognized gays, women and those who stand up to bullying.

“Black Panther,” the predominantly black movie that has taken more than $1.3 billion at the global box-office, won best movie, best villain for Michael B. Jordan’s Killmonger, and best performance and hero for star Chadwick Boseman.

Boseman, who plays the leader of the fictional African nation of Wakanda, gave his trophy to a man with no Hollywood connections.

“An award for best hero is amazing but it’s even greater to acknowledge the heroes we have in real life,” said Boseman.

He brought on stage James Shaw Jr., a 29-year-old electrician who overpowered a gunman who killed four people at a Waffle House outlet in Nashville in April to save the lives of more customers.

“This is gonna live at your house,” Boseman said, handing the trophy to Shaw.

Jordan thanked fans for supporting the movie, which has smashed Hollywood doubts about the broader appeal of black films to become the third highest-grossing film of all time in North America.

“It’s incredible when the stereotype used to be people of color couldn’t bring y’all out to the theater and make these types of films and bring this type of impact to you guys. So the fact that we were able to do this on this scale with this movie and this project means the world to us,” he said.

Actor Chris Pratt received the generational award and told the audience to believe in God and pray because ‘’ it is good for your soul’‘.

“Don’t be a turd. If you’re strong, be a protector and if you’re smart, be a humble influencer. Strength and intelligence can be weapons and do not wield them against the weak. That makes you a bully. Be bigger than that”, Pratt added.

The youth-oriented MTV network, known for its irreverent award shows, again dispensed with gender classifications, placing men and women together in performance categories in a move to embrace equality and gender fluidity.

Host Tiffany Haddish whose father hails from Eritrea won best comedic performance for her breakout role in the 2017 movie “Girls Trip.”