Togo civil society, trade unions propose ways out of political crisis

with JERRY BAMBI

A sit-at-home protest is expected to be observed in Togo this Monday after opposition parties in the country called on supporters to sustain their protest for political reforms.

Mass anti-government rallies have repeatedly been held across the country in recent months, with protesters demanding constitutional reforms and an end to the 50-year rule by the Gnassingbe family.

They also want a two-term limit for presidents.

For more details on how to contribute, click here.

For more details on how to contribute, click here.

