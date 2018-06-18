Togo civil society, trade unions propose ways out of political crisis

The Morning Call
A sit-at-home protest is expected to be observed in Togo this Monday after opposition parties in the country called on supporters to sustain their protest for political reforms.
Mass anti-government rallies have repeatedly been held across the country in recent months, with protesters demanding constitutional reforms and an end to the 50-year rule by the Gnassingbe family.
They also want a two-term limit for presidents.
