Refugees: The power of images [This is Culture]

This week we will be celebrating World Refugee Day. Every day, we see the images of people fleeing their countries en masse, or struggling to survive in camps far from their homes.

These images that we see regularly (including on Africanews), portray negative perception in the western world, eventually forming stereotypes.

So how do we change people’s perception about migrants and refugees? Well, we realize that images and symbolic acts have a huge impact.

In today’s This Is Culture segment presented by Barbara Loundou, we weigh in on paragons who managed to change their lives from being refugees. A glimpse of hope for refugees who still live in camps. Have a look!