Optimism in South Sudan ahead scheduled meeting of political foes

with JERRY BAMBI

The Morning Call

Bearing no cancellations, this wednesday June 20, South Sudanese rebel leader Riek Machar will meet President Salva Kiir in Addis Ababa.

This is after the rebel leader who is currently under house arrest in South Africa accepted an invitation from the new prime minister of Ethiopia Abiy Ahmed to broker peace between him and President Kiir.

The meeting would be the first time that Kiir and Machar, the former vice president of South Sudan have met since a peace deal between the government and Machar’s rebel group fell apart in August 2016.

With the green light from the rebel leader, many South Sudanese are delighted and are becoming optimistic of the prospect of peace in the country after a 5 year civil war.

