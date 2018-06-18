Equatorial Guinea invites international observers for dialogue

Equatorial Guinea intends to open the door to international observers to participate in the political dialogue slated for mid-July.

If effected, this would answer one of the three conditions set by the two main opposition parties for the dialogue to take place.

According to French news site RFI, foreign personalities and International organizations recognized for “their contribution to peace” could attend this round table discussion.

The two political parties, Citizens for Innovation (CI) and Convergence for Social Democracy (CPDS) particularly want the presence of the United Nations and African Union plus individual nations like France and Spain. They also demand the release of political prisoners and the participation of civil society.

This is the sixth political dialogue in President Teodoro Obiang’s 38 year rule. The objective, like in 2014, is to legalise certain opposition parties and to encourage all Equato-Guineans dispersed in the diaspora for political reasons, to return home.