Dramatic video of two Sub-Saharan migrants' rescue at sea

Spain’s coast guard released video of a rescue operation where two migrants were found treading water off the coast of Almeria, southern Spain, on Saturday after their dinghy carrying 47 migrants capsized.

The Maritime rescue news release said only 4 of the passengers had been spotted and rescued.

On the morning of Monday June 18, Spanish coast guard vessel Guadamar Thalia brought 152 migrants to the port of Arguineguin in the Gran Canaria after they were spotted at sea in a long boat. The Red Cross said they were all in good health.

From Friday June 15 to Saturday June 16, Spain’s coast guard rescued 933 migrants and found four dead bodies in the Mediterranean, as the country received a charity rescue ship Aquarius that was denied a port by Italy and Malta.

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez has already made migrant-friendly moves in his first two weeks on the job, offering to take in the rescue ship Aquarius with 629 people on board and pledging free health-care to undocumented migrants .

The EU border agency has said the number of people fleeing poverty and conflict by boat to Spain doubled last year and is likely to rise again in 2018, potentially pushing migration up the national political agenda.

Reuters