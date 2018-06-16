Uganda: Museveni inaugurates 51-km four lane freeway built by China

Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni and a Chinese official on Friday inaugurated a new stretch of highway intended to connect Kampala with the only international airport of the country.

The 51-kilometer four-lane highway will allow users to connect Kampala to Entebbe in 30 minutes, instead of hours.

“This Entebbe-Kampala highway is the result of strengthened support from China and Africa”, said President Museveni.

This Entebbe-Kampala highway is the result of strengthened support from China and Africa.

Wang Yang, the third Deputy Prime Minister of the People’s Republic of China, and a rising star of the Chinese Communist Party, participated in the inaugural ceremony.

Yang said “we respect all countries, they are equal members of the international community in economic cooperation, we We believe in win-win cooperation and we always want to put justice and friendship first, and we will continue to provide assistance to Uganda to the best of our ability and without political constraints.”

Chinese Exim Bank lent $ 350 million, out of a total cost of $ 476 million for the project. Works began in 2012 and should have been completed last year.

Contractors were criticized for their cost and the amount of compensation paid to persons to allow for the construction.

AFP