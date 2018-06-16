[Photos] Sierra Leone president leads Eid ul Fitr celebrations, pledges to uphold religious tolerance

Sierra Leone
Sierra Leone’s president Julius Maada Bio pledged to uphold religious tolerance in the Muslim majority country, as he joined Muslims to observe the feast of Eid ul Fitr on Friday.
Bio hailed the peaceful coexistence that Sierra Leoneans have demonstrated over the years, citing the similarities between the two main religions in Sierra Leone; a 2015 estimate put the Muslim population at 78% while the Christians make up 20.9%.
Delivering the Sermon at the Siaka Stevens National Stadium,the officiating Imam,Sheik Abubakarr Conteh admonished all Muslims to maintain the discipline learned in the Holy month of Ramadan.
Muslims fast from food and drink from sunrise and sunset during the month of Ramadan. They They also pray, recite the Koran and attend the Mosque frequently during which they pray in the wee hours of the night commonly referred to as Qiyamul Layl or Tahajud.
Eid ul Fitr is an Islamic holiday marking the end of Ramadan.
The celebrations were also attended by the country’s Vice President, Dr . Mohamed Juldeh Jalloh, the First Lady, Madam Fatima Bio and Speaker of the House of Parliament Dr. Abass Chernoh Bundu.
Eric Kawa, Africanews correspondent
Go to video
Kenya declares Friday a public holiday for Muslim citizens to celebrate Idd
05:18
Mauritanian blogger yet to be freed after serving sentence for blasphemy
Go to video
Museveni prays for sainthood of Tanzania's Nyerere at Uganda Martyrs' celebrations
Go to video
Salah's absence, fasting affect Egypt's performance: coach
Go to video
Egypt court orders YouTube ban over Prophet Mohammad video
Go to video
'Mohamed Salah is ready for Champions League final, whether he is fasting or not': Klopp