What next after historic Trump - Kim meeting?

The Morning Call
The historic handshake and the agreement to denuclearize the Korean peninsula on Tuesday between US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader KimJong Un in Singapore has generated many reactions around the world.
In the US, it is the believe of some that it was more of a win for North Korea than for the US.
Jean-Marie Collin, the Vice President of IDN – Initiatives for Nuclear Disarmament based in Paris, gave his analysis of the Trump – Kim meeting and shared some insights on denuclearization on ‘The Morning Call’ with Jerry Bambi and Hannane Ferdjani.
Go to video
Trump softens on N.Korea, World Cup 2018 kicks off [International Edition]
Go to video
Sudan ends all defence ties with North Korea
Go to video
Donald Trump, Kim Jong-un will meet on June 12 at 9am in Singapore - White House
12:13
Officials meet to salvage Kim-Trump summit, Zidane leaves Real Madrid [International Edition]
12:35
Middle East conflict: What next? [International Edition]
Go to video
Egypt's Sisi says US Embassy move to Jerusalem causes instability