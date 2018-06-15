Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

The Morning Call

the-morning-call

What next after historic Trump - Kim meeting?

What next after historic Trump - Kim meeting?
with JERRY BAMBI

The Morning Call

The historic handshake and the agreement to denuclearize the Korean peninsula on Tuesday between US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader KimJong Un in Singapore has generated many reactions around the world.

In the US, it is the believe of some that it was more of a win for North Korea than for the US.

Jean-Marie Collin, the Vice President of IDN – Initiatives for Nuclear Disarmament based in Paris, gave his analysis of the Trump – Kim meeting and shared some insights on denuclearization on ‘The Morning Call’ with Jerry Bambi and Hannane Ferdjani.

up next

Most read

The Morning Call

The Morning Call is about you. We want to share your opinions on our programme. If you want to contribute to The Morning Call, here are the best ways to get in touch : For more details on how to contribute, click here.

up next

Most read

The Morning Call

The Morning Call is about you. We want to share your opinions on our programme. If you want to contribute to The Morning Call, here are the best ways to get in touch : For more details on how to contribute, click here.

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..