Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

International edition

international-edition

Trump softens on N.Korea, World Cup 2018 kicks off [International Edition]

Trump softens on N.Korea, World Cup 2018 kicks off [International Edition]

International edition

Is this the start of a new chapter? On Tuesday US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong UN concluded their historic Singapore Summit. Leaders of different nations welcomed the meeting as hopes for peace were palpable as they radiated out of Singapore.

Meanwhile, the 21st edition of what is probably now the world’s biggest sporting event, World Cup 2018, kicked off in Russia on Thursday. The games got off the perfect start for the hosts.

These are some of the stories in the International Edition, a program that retraces the major current events covered by the Euronews editorial team presented by Elayne Wangalwa.

You may also like

Most read

You may also like

Most read

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..