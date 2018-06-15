Africa Women Cup of Nations entry list complete [Sport]

The qualification phase for the Africa Women Cup of Nations (AWCON) is over, meaning we now have a clear list of all the teams that will be meeting later this year in November in Ghana.

The last day of the qualifiers was a goal fest, as defending champions, the Super falcons of Nigeria thrashed The Gambia 6-0 in Lagos while South Africa’s Banyana Banyana walloped their neighbours Lesotho 6-0. The two teams will head to the finals with Cameroon, Equatorial Guinea, Zambia, Algeria and Mali along with the hosts, Ghana.

And while still on that, Equatorial Guinea overturned a 2-1 away defeat to Kenya by beating Kenya 2-0 in the reverse leg in Bata. Now, Kenya has launched a complaint with the Confederation of African Football (CAF) accusing the Equato Guineans of fielding ineligible players.The West African side featured Celestina Manga Besecu, whom Kenya claim is from Cameroon and not Equatorial Guinea. They also allege that her real name is Fadimatou Veronique Nsongone.

In October 2017, world football governing body FIFA barred Equatorial Guinea from taking part in next year’s Women’s World Cup in France for fielding ineligible players and using forged documents.

PALESTINIAN SOCCER CHIEF TO FACE DISCIPLINARY ACTION

FIFA plans to launch disciplinary action against the head of the Palestinian Football Association, Jibril Rajoub, for his campaign against a friendly game between Israel and Argentina.

Earlier this month, Mr. Rajoub called Palestinian and Arab soccer fans worldwide to burn memorabilia and items related to Argentina’s striker, Lionel Messi.

The Israeli embassy in Argentina later confirmed the match had been canceled, to what it referred to as unspecified “threats and provocations” against Mr. Messi.

The match was scheduled at a time of heightened tension between Israel and Palestine and was originally supposed to take place in Haifa, a city with a mixed Jewish and Arab population, but it was moved to Jerusalem at the request of the Israeli government.

Finally, is a World Cup without Zlatan Ibrahimovic worth watching? He doesn’t think so…and he’s joking.

Zlatan has his money on Germany to win the World Cup. Who do you think will be the world champion this year?