Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

News

news

Riek Machar agrees to attend peace talks in Addis Ababa

Riek Machar agrees to attend peace talks in Addis Ababa
Eric Oteng

South Sudan

South Sudanese rebel leader Riek Machar has accepted an invitation from the Ethiopian Prime Minister to talks with South Sudanese president Salva Kiir in Addis Ababa next week, a spokesman for Machar said on Wednesday.

“The Movement welcomes this invitation … it will go a long way in building confidence in the peace process,” the spokesman said in an emailed statement.

The statement said Machar, who is under house arrest in South Africa, had been invited by Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed to attend the talks on June 20. The talks will be led by East African bloc IGAD, the statement said.

The Movement welcomes this invitation ... it will go a long way in building confidence in the peace process.

There was no immediate comment from South Sudan’s government or from IGAD.

The meeting would be the first time that Kiir and Machar, the former vice president of South Sudan, have met since a peace deal between the government and Machar’s rebel group fell apart in August 2016.

Tens of thousand of people have died in the civil war that broke out in late 2013 when troops loyal to Machar launched a rebellion against the government.

All sides in the now complex and multi-faceted war stand accused by the United Nations and other bodies of committing atrocities against civilians.

REUTERS

Related articles

From the same country

View more

Related articles

From the same country

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..