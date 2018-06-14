Kenya declares Friday a public holiday for Muslim citizens to celebrate Idd

The government of Kenya has declared Friday a public holiday to allow its Muslim citizens to prepare to mark celebrations of Idd-ul-Fitr, the feast that ends the holy month of Ramadan.

The holiday was gazetted by the country’s interior cabinet secretary, Fred Matiang’i.

“In exercise of powers conferred by Section 3 of the Public Holidays Act, Friday, the June 15, 2018 shall be a public holiday in order to accord all Kenyans and persons who profess the Islamic faith the opportunity to make preparations to mark Idd-ul-Fitr on Saturday, June 16, 2018,” CS Matiang’i said in a press statement issued by the ministry’s communication director Mwenda Njoka.

In exercise of powers conferred by Section 3 of the Public Holidays Act, Friday, the June 15, 2018 shall be a public holiday in order to accord all Kenyans and persons who profess the Islamic faith the opportunity to make preparations to mark Idd-ul-Fitr.

The date for the start and the end of the fasting month varies based on the sighting of the new moon by local religious leaders, so the exact day of celebration varies with locality.

Muslims begun fasting on May 17 and are looking forward to Idd ul-Fitr, which is an important religious holiday celebrated by Muslims worldwide that marks the end of Ramadhan, the Islamic holy month of fasting.

Idd-Ul-Fitr means “Festival of Breaking the Fast” and marks the end of a period where Muslims fast during the day and break their fast after sunset. They also pray, recite the Koran and attend the Mosque frequently during which they pray in the wee hours of the night commonly referred to as Qiyamul Layl or Tahajud.