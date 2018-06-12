World Day against Child Labour 2018

Today June 12, is the World Day against Child Labour, an International Labour Organization (ILO)-sanctioned day intended to foster the worldwide movement against child labour.

More than 168 million children are trapped in child labour and more than half of them are in hazardous work according to ILO.

This year, the World Day against Child Labour and the World Day for Safety and Health at Work shine a spotlight on the global need to improve the safety and health of young workers and end child labour.