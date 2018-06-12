'More action needed on women empowerment'- OXFAM executive director Winnie Byanyima

The Morning Call
“There is need for more women presence in government and in leadership positions for the purpose of public decision making”.
This is according to human rights and international NGO group OXFAM’s CEO Winnie Byanyima.
Winnie in an interview with Africanews’ Elayne Wangalwa noted that progress had been so far but there was still need for more action on women empowerment.
